The Tragedy of True Crime

Available September 23, 2025

THE TRAGEDY OF TRUE CRIME
is a first-person journalistic account of the lives of four men who have killed, written by a man who has killed. Lennon entered the New York prison system with a sentence of twenty-eight years to life, but after he stepped into a writing workshop at Attica Correctional Facility, his whole life changed. Reporting from the cellblock and the prison yard, Lennon challenges our obsession with true crime by telling the full life stories of men now serving time for the lives they took.

“At once a true crime page turner and a powerful memoir, The Tragedy of True Crime reminds us all that to be flawed is still to be human.”
—Heather Ann ThompsonPulitzer Prize-winning author of Blood in the Water: the Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy
“[Lennon] turns the true-crime genre inside out... Thoughtful, enlightening, and truth-seeking personal journalism.”
Kirkus Reviews
“A fascinating blend of journalism and memoir… both a sobering glimpse of life behind bars and a stinging rebuttal to the public’s appetite for tragedy.”
Publishers Weekly
“A haunting and innovative blend of memoir and true crime . . . Offers a rich and nuanced look at a population that’s often made invisible and is sure to become a classic of the genre.”
Booklist
“With compassion, nuance, and relentless honesty, John J. Lennon explores why people commit violent crime and how prison harms us all. The result is simply astonishing: a profound, brave account that I couldn’t put down.”
—James Forman, Jr.professor at Yale Law and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Locking Up Our Own

JOHN J. LENNON is serving his twenty-fourth year behind bars, currently in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. His writing has appeared in The New York Review of Books, The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Esquire, and New York magazine. His work has been anthologized in the Best American Magazine Writing, and he’s twice been a finalist for the National Magazine Award, in feature writing and reviews and criticism. His feature essay “The Apology Letter” was part of the Washington Post Magazine’s special issue that won the National Magazine Award. He will be eligible for parole in 2029.

When Your Crime Becomes a Dick Wolf Show

Rolling Stone

Everyone’s Obsessed With True Crime. Even Prisoners Like Me.

The New York Times Magazine

Finding the Story

The New York Review of Books

